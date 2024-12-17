San Marino RTV relaunches after financial difficulties

San Marino’s public broadcaster, San Marino RTV, 50 per cent owned by Italian pubcaster Rai, has successfully restructured after facing financial difficulties.

New director Roberto Sergio has overseen a significant turnaround. While previous efforts focused solely on addressing the broadcaster’s substantial financial losses of nearly €2 million in 2023 and a projected €1.5 million loss in 2024, Sergio has not only stabilised the situation by achieving a €26,000 profit in 2024 but also initiated a focus on future growth.

A three-year (€1 million) investment plan (2024-2026) in technological upgrades has brought the broadcaster back into the black. Over the past few months, cost-cutting measures have already saved nearly €500,000 and averted job losses.

This investment aims to complete the broadcaster’s full digitalisation, including the modernisation of its TV studios, by spring 2026.

A completely revamped programming schedule, launching on January 13th 2025, will offer a diverse range of high-quality content to broaden the broadcaster’s appeal and cultivate new viewership. The focus now is on boosting revenue through improved programming for both Sammarinese and Italian audiences, thereby attracting more advertising.

A key initiative for 2025 is the relaunched San Marino Song Contest, which aims to attract international artists and boost the broadcaster’s prestige. The contest’s final will be widely broadcast across San Marino RTV, Rai Radio 2, and RaiPlay.

Through partnerships with Rai and investments in technology and digitalisation, San Marino RTV aims to expand its reach and establish itself as a significant broadcaster within San Marino and Italy.

San Marino TV broadcasts locally and nationally via DTT and Europe-wide via satellite TV (Sky and tivùsat).