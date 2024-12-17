Survey: High demand for more Irish language content

Coimisiún na Meán has published the results of its Irish Language in Media Survey. The survey was conducted to inform a wider Review, currently underway, of the provision of Irish language services and content across media. One in five respondents said they found it easy to find content they enjoy in the Irish language on Irish media.

When asked what types of content they would like to see or hear more of in the Irish language, 75 per cent of Gaeltacht audiences wished for more documentary programming, while 69 per cent of the audience nationally are hoping for more music programming. Additionally 95 per cent of Gaeltacht audiences watch TG4 with 89 per cent engaging weekly.

Conducted between June and July 2024, the survey sought the perspectives of approximately 1,200 people from national and Gaeltacht audiences, aged 18+, and examined public engagement, preferences, and perceptions regarding the relevance and effectiveness of Irish language media including television, radio, print media, and online media.

Media Development Commissioner for Coimisiún na Meán, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, said: “The results of this survey show the high demand for more Irish language content on all media platforms in Ireland. The results suggest that while there is a large amount of good will towards the Irish language more needs to be done across the media landscape to support speakers of Irish and those who wish to learn the language. Coimisiún na Meán is dedicated to the development of a media landscape that is sustainable, pluralistic and participative, and that reflects and shapes who we are as society. This Irish Language in Media Survey, which is one part of our Review of the Irish language media landscape, provides important context for the types of programming audiences wish to see and hear more of.’’

The survey also reveals a significant demand for Irish language arts and cultural programming (supported by 61 per cent of national audiences and 65 per cent of Gaeltacht audiences) and Irish language news reporting (supported by 57 per cent of national audiences and 70 per cent of Gaeltacht audiences).

Since Coimisiún na Meán was established in March 2023, approximately €11.9 million has been provided under the Sound & Vision scheme to support Irish language or bilingual programming. Earlier this year, An Coimisiún launched new journalism schemes, including a Local Democracy Reporting Scheme and a Courts Reporting Scheme, to offer direct support to promote high-quality and trusted journalism for local communities. Funding of up to €1.5 million is available through the Schemes for Irish language reporting.

This Irish Language in Media Survey will inform the wider Review, currently underway, of Irish language media services and content and will be used for further engagement with stakeholders and audiences to explore how all forms of media can contribute to a thriving Irish language media landscape.