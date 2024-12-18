Data: C4 Paralympic coverage shifts public perceptions

Channel 4’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games has had a profound impact on viewers perception of disability, according to new research, which surveyed more than 400 viewers.

The data suggest that nearly everyone (96 per cent) who watched the Games – which reached some 20 million people across the UK in August and September – agreed the coverage had positively shift perceptions of disabled people.

Three quarters (76 per cent) of viewers said the Paralympics gave them a new perspective on the challenges disabled people face. Almost half – 46 per cent – felt that the Games challenged their own prejudices and 94 per cent agreed that the Paralympics was an important event for improving society’s perceptions of disabled people. While 86 per cent agreed that having disabled presenters on-screen helps people understand disability more.

The coverage of the Paralympics on Channel 4, sponsored by Toyota and Allianz, also sparked meaningful conversations about disability, with 17 per cent of viewers engaging in discussions with others about disability, particularly around the performances of athletes. The coverage not only showcased the talent of elite para-athletes but also emphasised the importance of inclusion, with 77 per cent of viewers stating there should be more coverage of parasports on television.

“Channel 4 is redefining Paralympic sport for future generations, pushing the boundaries of accessibility and representation, and ensuring that disability and parasport are seen, heard, and celebrated,” stated Alex Mahon, Channel 4 CEO. “It is great to see – through this research – how Channel 4 is changing public perceptions of disability, challenging prejudices and starting conversations that are sometimes difficult but always important.”

“Channel 4 has consistently led the way with its broadcast coverage of the Paralympics, and this year they have delivered the most accessible Games yet,” added Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee.

Through its extensive live coverage of Paris 2024 and powerful ‘Considering What?’ marketing and PR campaigns, Channel 4 has positively changed public perceptions about disability, inspiring millions and building awareness of initiatives such as ParalympicsGB’s Every Body Moves, campaign focused on connecting disabled people with inclusive activities in their local communities.

Since becoming the official UK broadcaster for the London 2012 Paralympic Games, Channel 4 has consistently used its platform and reach to redefine disability sport, breaking down barriers and changing attitudes.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics marked the culmination of over a decade of commitment to promoting the achievements of para-athletes as elite sportspeople and offering audiences an inclusive and accessible viewing experience with Channel 4’s coverage of the Paris games reaching 19.9 million people across the UK.

A key part of Channel 4’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Games was its partnership with the ParalympicsGB-run Every Body Moves site , powered by Toyota, which aims to break down barriers to sport for disabled people, connecting them with inclusive activities in their local communities.

By spotlighting Every Body Moves alongside the Games, Channel 4 increased public awareness and supported the increase of new opportunities for disabled individuals to engage with sport and physical activities. On the day prior to the Opening Ceremony, 641 people visited the site. Channel 4’s promotion of the site throughout the Paris Paralympics attracted more than 83,000 people to the site for the first time.

Channel 4’s on-screen promotion of Every Body Moves also led to a sharp increase in inclusive activities being posted to the site. In 2021 the site carried 5,000 listings for the Tokyo Paralympics, rising to 31,000 listings by the end of the Games and increasing to 44,000 listings by the end of September, delivering genuine opportunities for disabled people across the UK.