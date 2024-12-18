DFL launches Bundesliga OTT service with OneFootball

The DFL (Deutsche Fußball Liga) is making Bundesliga live content more widely accessible in selected international markets through a dedicated international OTT offering through a partnership with OneFootball, the football media platform.

Building on the successful debut in India in August 2024 – which offers exclusive live coverage of all Bundesliga 2 matches – the Bundesliga Pass OTT service is now extending its reach to Vietnam and South Africa. Fans in these markets can experience every Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 match live through OneFootball’s pay-per-view and Season Pass models. By complementing existing local broadcast agreements, the service amplifies access and choice for football enthusiasts.

Vietnamese fans have already embraced the “Bundesliga Pass” since its launch last week, and South African audiences will have access when the rollout begins in January 2025. Further international markets could follow.

Live and on-demand content

Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches will be live-streamed co-exclusively via the OneFootball platform, available on mobile and connected TV applications, as well as the website. Enhancing the fan experience, live matches are accompanied by short-form video content, highlights, and supplementary programming from the DFL’s International Product Portfolio, ensuring fans are fully immersed in the action.

Marc Lenz, DFL CEO: “Our new OTT offering for international markets represents a strategic move to further enhance the visibility of Bundesliga content around the globe, providing us with more flexibility and new options in the marketing of our media rights. The media landscape and the media consumption behaviour of fans have changed – and this partnership and new offering is a key component in reaching football fans around the world.”

Peer Naubert, CMO Bundesliga International: “More recently, we have seen the growth of D2C platforms complementing the well-established traditional and digital models. In order to best serve fans and meet our goal of being the most fan-centric league in the world, this new partnership gives fans in these defined markets another way to follow their favourite Bundesliga teams – making it easier for them to enjoy football the way they want to watch. I am looking forward to continuing our collaboration with OneFootball in this exciting new direction.”

Maurits Schön, COO OneFootball: “OneFootball has been a partner of the DFL for several years now, having streamed Bundesliga matches in Brazil since the 2020-21 season. The launch of the Bundesliga Pass is a natural progression of this partnership, enabling us to expand our reach and deliver a flexible, fan-centric viewing experience to audiences internationally, starting in Vietnam, South Africa and India.”

Patrick Fischer, CEO OneFootball: “This partnership showcases the DFL’s forward-thinking approach to sports media. By teaming up with OneFootball, a leader in digital football experiences, the Bundesliga is venturing into new territories, connecting with an ever-expanding international fanbase. The “Bundesliga Pass” is accessible, interactive, and tailored to the needs of modern fans.”

