Study: Brits struggle to set up kids’ tech presents

Despite eight in 10 parents (82 per cent) being worried about their children having unrestricted access to the internet, almost half (44 per cent) don’t understand how to add parental settings controls on new devices they’ve bought for their kids.

A study from Virgin Media O2 and Internet Matters has found one in 10 parents are planning to give their child a smartphone as a present this Christmas – including 64 per cent to children below the age of 14.

However, four in 10 parents are not confident implementing safety controls on tech such as smartphones, tablets and consoles, with 60 per cent believing their kids know more about technology than they do. And more than a third of parents (37 per cent) believe their kids would be upset if they’d activated safety controls on their new device.

Perhaps that’s why 40 per cent of parents would rather assemble flat pack furniture than set up safety controls on tech, and are more likely to set up bikes (78 per cent), play kitchens (70 per cent) and remote-controlled toys (63 per cent) over a phone (60 per cent) or tablet (35 per cent).

To help parents and guardians get their kids’ tech devices set up for Christmas so they can get online safely, Virgin Media O2 and Internet Matters are sharing the simple steps adults can take to implement parental settings across a range of tech. The organisations’ Find the Right Words campaign has a free guide on the tools and controls available across smartphones, social media platforms, streaming services and more.

The Find the Right Words campaign launched earlier this year to help parents have more confident conversations with children and young people about staying safe online. It forms part of Virgin Media O2’s sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, and the company’s aim to improve the digital skills of six million people by the end of 2025.

Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2, commented: “We know adding parental settings on new devices can feel daunting, especially if you’re not familiar with the tech. That’s why our Find the Right Words guide is packed with practical tips and advice to give parents and guardians the know-how they need to set up their kids’ new devices with confidence, so they can enjoy them and stay safe online at Christmas and beyond.”