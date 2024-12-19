CNN viewership slump

CNN has plummeted to an all-time low in viewership among the crucial 25-to-54 demographic. The news network, already in the throes of a significant restructuring which includes anticipated mass layoffs, averaged just 92,000 viewers in this demographic throughout the year, marking a 1 per cent decrease from the previous year’s nadir of 94,000, according to Nielsen data reported by Mediaite.

Since the US election, CNN’s primetime demographic has seen a significant 52 per cent decline, with an average viewership of 77,000. This downturn has significantly impacted even flagship programs like State of the Union, hosted by Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. Overall, CNN’s primetime viewership has shrunk by 45 per cent this year, now standing at a mere 405,000 viewers, according to The New York Post.

The data reveals that only 11 per cent of cable news viewers tuned into CNN’s primetime offerings post-election, falling behind MSNBC, which captured 16 per cent of the audience despite its own challenges. In stark contrast, Fox News commanded a dominant 72 per cent share of primetime viewers, reinforcing its status as the leading cable news network.