Fines for Swansea Sky Sports piracy

Elspeth Lerwell, the Licensee, and Richard Hole, the Sole Director of the Fairfield Social Club in Swansea, Wales, have been found guilty in their absence of four offences related to the dishonest broadcast of Sky televised programming.

In this case, both Lerwell and Hole televised football matches with the intent to avoid payment of the applicable commercial subscription charge. Sky Sports content is only available to licensed premises in the UK via a commercial viewing agreement from Sky Business.

Lerwell and Hole were ordered to pay a total of £3,800 [€4,600] (£1,900 each) in fines and costs.

IP protection body FACT brought the criminal prosecution at Swansea Magistrates’ Court against the licensee and sole director, for showing Sky Sports to customers without having valid commercial viewing agreements in place. Business premises that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk similar action, or potential civil legal action.

“The outcome of this case clearly demonstrates that broadcasting Sky Sports content without a valid commercial viewing agreement will not be tolerated,” stated Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO. “There will be serious repercussions of such illegal actions, including hefty fines and potential legal proceedings. FACT are dedicated to collaborating with our partners to maintain the integrity of commercial broadcasting and support lawful businesses.”

“Now more than ever it’s important to protect the investment of our customers,” added Sara Stewart, Head of Compliance (Commercial Anti-Piracy), Sky Business. “Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed. Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs to Sky.”

Working with FACT is a key part of Sky’s commitment to protecting pubs and clubs that invest in legitimate Sky Sports subscriptions.