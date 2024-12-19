Ofcom: TalkTV show tops 2024 TV complaints

In 2024, complaints from viewers and listeners about content broadcast on television and radio were in line with last year’s volumes, reports Ofcom.

Taken together, the top 10 most complained about programmes represents 61 per cent of the total volume of complaints this year. Two programmes were responsible for nearly half of all complaints.

Complaints of the Year 2024

Maintaining standards in an election year

Earlier this year, the UK went to the polls; Ofcom reminded broadcasters of the importance of maintaining due impartiality ahead of the General Election, and issued strengthened guidance for those that use politicians as presenters.

Complaints about TV and radio coverage of the General Election accounted for just 4 per cent of all complaints this year. Later in the year, the UK watched as the US elected a new President with complaints about US election coverage making up under 1 per cent of 2024’s total.



Marking Ofcom’s 500th Broadcast Bulletin

This year marked Ofcom’s 500th Broadcast Bulletin reflecting on over 700,000 complaints received since its inception and the most complained about programmes in the media regulator’s history.

Published every other Monday, the Broadcast Bulletin is a source for details of new investigations, decisions and listings of complaints about programmes that don’t raise issues under Ofcom rules.

In 2024, Ofcom published 26 Broadcast Bulletins which announced 43 new broadcast standards investigations, as well as the outcome of 58 investigations. Ofcom found a total of 40 programmes in breach of broadcasting rules and are working to conclude the others as quickly as possible.

Up next: subtitles and standards for streamers

In 2025, there will be changes to how major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ are regulated. That’s because the Media Act, which passed in May 2024, will introduce a new VoD Code for these platforms.

For the first time, some streamers will be subject to new rules, similar to the ones that protect people from harmful content on broadcast TV. Streaming services will also have new accessibility requirements, such as subtitling, so more people can access this content.

In 2025, Ofcom will consult on what its VoD code will look like.

Ofcom’s most complained about programmes of 2024

Julia Hartley-Brewer, TalkTV, 3 January – 17,366 complaints

Comments made by Julia Hartley-Brewer during an interview with Dr Mustafa Barghouti, the general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, prompted a significant volume of complaints to Ofcom. Ofcom told TalkTV to take extra care to ensure that potentially highly offensive comments are editorially justified.

Good Morning Britain, ITV1, 5 August – 16,851 complaints

The vast majority of complaints concerned an interview with Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South. An Ofcom assessment found that Sultana was given ample opportunity to express her views and respond to the questions put to her. Ofcom also received around a thousand complaints about the same programme from viewers who objected to Ed Balls interviewing his wife, Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary. Ofcom reminded ITV of the need to make such relationships clear to viewers and to take particular care over the compliance of any such interviews to ensure that due impartiality is preserved.

Love Island, ITV2, 24 July – 1,832 complaints

Viewers complained about the behaviour of Joey Essex and Sean Stone in this episode. Ofcom recognised that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers. But, in the media regulator’s view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light, and contestants were seen supporting or apologising to each other.

Good Morning Britain, ITV1, 30 May – 1,777 complaints

Complaints followed a debate between two guests, Mike Parry and Kay Taiwo, about whether XL bullies should be put down. While comments made by Parry were potentially offensive to some viewers, they were met with significant challenge from dog trainer and XL Bully owner, Taiwo, who put forward a strongly opposed point of view.

Emmerdale, ITV1, 27 and 28 May – 1,193 complaints

Ofcom received complaints after a dog was seen being injected with an unknown substance, as part of ongoing coercive control storyline. While Ofcom recognised that this scene was an uncomfortable watch for some viewers, no graphic detail of animal abuse was shown. Ofcom also took into account that this long-running storyline depicting coercive control in a relationship would have been within audience expectations of this soap, which often tackles challenging themes and issues.

Big Brother, ITV2, 7 November – 747 complaints

Ofcom assessed complaints from viewers about a comment by Sarah, which they considered to be racially offensive. Ofcom said it understood viewers’ concerns, but in its view, the potential for offence was quickly made clear by Big Brother and the contestant was warned about her unacceptable behaviour. Ofcom also took into account that Sarah later apologised during the broadcast.

Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate, ITV1, 4 June – 710 complaints

Ofcom considered complaints about a range of issues. In its view, both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer were given sufficient opportunity throughout the programme to respond individually to the policy questions raised.

Good Morning Britain, ITV1, 2 October – 705 complaints

Ofcom received complaints about an interview with Nigel Farage. While the line of questioning was robust, Ofcom considered most viewers of this programme were likely to expect this type of interview with political figures. Farage was also given sufficient opportunity to clearly articulate his point of view.

This Morning, ITV1, 28 May – 647 complaints

Some viewers were concerned that comments made by Nick Ferrari during the programme trivialised nut allergies. Ofcom took into account that the comments were made in response to a hypothetical scenario by a media personality well-known for his provocative opinions. Ofcom also noted that an apology was broadcast the following day.

Big Brother, ITV2, 22 October – 553 complaints

The majority of complaints were about imagery on a contestant’s clothing. Taking into account, among other things, that the prominence and duration of the image was limited, it was consistent with the individual’s right to personal expression, and it did not represent affiliation to a terrorist organisation, Ofcom did not find grounds to pursue further.