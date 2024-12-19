Japanese anime achieved record-breaking revenues in 2023, expanding its cultural influence worldwide. According to Parrot Analytics, anime generated $19.8 billion (€91.01bn) in total global revenue, including $5.5 billion from streaming and $14.3 billion from merchandising sales, underscoring its significant economic and cultural impact worldwide.

Parrot Analytics and AJA have collaborated to enrich the Anime Industry Report with data on the global value of anime, offering stakeholders transformative insights into the industry.

“Anime is bigger than ever. Its record-breaking revenues and global impact continue to capture hearts and inspire imaginations worldwide. This collaboration between AJA and Parrot Analytics will unlock new opportunities for creators, ensuring that anime’s cultural legacy thrives while opening new economic opportunities for Japan on the global stage,” said Macoto Tezka, celebrated visualist and filmmaker, and honorary director of The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum.

“Anime is a major driver of ancillary businesses such as consumer products, gaming, and live events, creating ripple effects across the global economy,” said Douglas Montgomery, former Chairman of the Japan America Society of Southern California. “By tapping into these interconnected industries, the anime sector can unlock immense economic potential and foster innovation that extends far beyond traditional media.”

Further Key Highlights of Parrot Analytics’ Findings: