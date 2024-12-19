Report: Anime took 6% of global streaming revenue in 2023
December 19, 2024
Parrot Analytics and AJA have collaborated to enrich the Anime Industry Report with data on the global value of anime, offering stakeholders transformative insights into the industry.
“Anime is bigger than ever. Its record-breaking revenues and global impact continue to capture hearts and inspire imaginations worldwide. This collaboration between AJA and Parrot Analytics will unlock new opportunities for creators, ensuring that anime’s cultural legacy thrives while opening new economic opportunities for Japan on the global stage,” said Macoto Tezka, celebrated visualist and filmmaker, and honorary director of The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum.
“Anime is a major driver of ancillary businesses such as consumer products, gaming, and live events, creating ripple effects across the global economy,” said Douglas Montgomery, former Chairman of the Japan America Society of Southern California. “By tapping into these interconnected industries, the anime sector can unlock immense economic potential and foster innovation that extends far beyond traditional media.”
Further Key Highlights of Parrot Analytics’ Findings:
- Regional Revenue Leadership: North America and Asia contributed a combined $14.3 billion in total revenue, accounting for over 72 per cent of anime’s global impact.
- Streaming Revenue Contribution: Anime accounted for 6 per cent of global streaming revenue in 2023, with North America contributing $2.2 billion (41 per cent of anime’s streaming revenue) and Asia $1.6 billion (29 per cent).
- Merchandising Dominance: Asia led merchandising revenue with $5.46 billion, followed by North America at $4.97 billion, together comprising 73 per cent of global anime merchandise sales.
- Platform-Specific Success: Anime drove over $2 billion in revenue for Netflix globally, demonstrating its importance as a cornerstone of the platform’s content library and accounting for 38 per cent of total anime streaming revenue.
“Japan is at the heart of the global entertainment ecosystem, and anime is a clear testament to its creative power,” said Alejandro Rojas, VP of Applied Analytics and Global Head of Parrot IQ at Parrot Analytics. “Our expertise in streaming economics, global entertainment analytics, and IP valuation enables Japanese creators to unlock new revenue opportunities and expand their global footprint even further.”