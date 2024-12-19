OnDemandIQ has announced the completion of the first wave of its Streamer Sentiment Index (SSI) study, delivering critical insights into the performance of VoD and OTT platforms across Southeast Asia, Japan, and Taiwan.

Surveying over 12,000 respondents across the region, the study evaluates the biggest global, regional, and local players, measuring key aspects of user satisfaction and behavior, including Content Engagement, Brand Funnel Metrics, Content Fit and Variety, User Interface & Experience, Feature Performance, Value for Money, as well as Customer Churn and Acquisition Outlook.

The first wave, capturing data from Q4 2024, is now available. The fieldwork for the second wave will commence in February 2025. Conducted in collaboration with apanese panel provider GMO, the study provides granular market-specific insights to inform strategic decision-making for content creators, distributors, and platform operators.

Introducing the Stated Improvement Scale (SIS)

Setting the SSI apart from traditional audience measurement studies is the integration of the Stated Improvement Scale (SIS). Originated by Michael S. Garver of Central Michigan University, SIS offers a dynamic alternative to standard customer experience metrics such as CSAT and NPS. Rather than simply gauging current satisfaction or intent to recommend, SIS measures perceived improvement in performance over time, providing actionable insights into how platforms can exceed user expectations.

Highlights from the Report

The study’s findings reveal diverse streaming preferences and behaviours across key markets:

· Taiwan: International platforms dominate across all metrics, with Netflix outperforming in most categories. In content quality, Netflix claims the top spot, followed by Disney+ and Crunchyroll, which ranks third ahead of HBO Go. The upcoming wave will also assess consumer reactions to HBO’s transition to Max.

· Indonesia: Global platforms lead in user interface performance. Indonesian viewers rank HBO Go as the best for ease of navigation, followed by Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Prime Video places 10th, narrowly surpassing the local Vidio platform owned by Emtek.

· Thailand: Disney+ Hotstar edges out Netflix for catalogue depth, emerging as the top choice among Thai audiences. Local player Doonee ranks third, followed by Taiwanese regional platform Catchplay. Prime Video scores poorly in satisfying binge-watchers’ needs for engaging content.

“The Streamer Sentiment Index is designed to give industry stakeholders an unparalleled understanding of their audiences by combining traditional metrics with groundbreaking methods like the Stated Improvement Scale,” said Anthony Dobson, Co-Founder of OnDemandIQ. “These insights will help platforms enhance their offerings, driving both customer satisfaction and business growth.”