Atresmedia, TelevisaUnivision bring ViX to Spain

Spanish TV group Atresmedia and TelevisaUnivision have partnered to launch bring the latter’s ViX streaming service to Spain.

From January, ViX will be available via Atresmedia’s streaming platform Atresplayer under subscription and with no advertising. Subscribers will gain access to 15,000 hours of premium content including original TV series, cinema, live sports, and soup operas comedies and iconic drama series in Spanish.

“It is a natural alliance between ViX, leader in Spanish in the American market and Atresplayer, leader in the domestic market (Spain) and a key player in Latin America,” commented Javier Bardají, CEO of Atresmedia.

“This partnership with Atresmedia marks a pivotal step in ViX’s expansion strategy, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled premium content across global Spanish-speaking markets,” said Rafael Urbina, President of Streaming and Digital at TelevisaUnivision. “We are excited to introduce ViX to new audiences in Spain and elevate the streaming landscape with the best of what ViX has to offer to Spanish-speaking viewers worldwide.”

ViX is currently available in the US, Mexico and most of Latin America.