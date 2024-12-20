France: YouTube claims lead over linear; SNPTV responds
December 20, 2024
From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
CTV now represent 40 per cent of YouTube impressions. To take this fourth screen into account regarding audiences, YouTube France has now joined Médiamétrie’s cross-media panel, in order to “contribute to the development of a representative measurement of usage”.
YouTube’s comments have caused anger among the French TV ad agencies: TF1 Pub, M6 Publicité, France TV Publicité, Canal+ Brand Solutions, RMC BFM Ads, Amaury Media, BeIn Régie and Paramount. In the immediate day following Allanche’s interview, they have rebutted through their media association, SNPTV, regarding certain assertions from the Médiamétrie data. According to the union, Allanche’s statements do not convey reality and need to be cleared up.“YouTube is neither the first channel nor the first video destination ahead TV channels”, SNPTV said.
“Data show that television remains largely dominant in terms of coverage and viewing time. For people aged 4 and over, the Google platform reaches 42 million French people each month (62 per cent coverage), compared to 62 million for television (98 per cent of the age group). YouTube only ranks eleventh. Among the 15-49-year-olds, YouTube reaches 24.6 million people per month (91 per cent) compared to 27 million for television (99.8 per cent). This places YouTube in third position,” SNPTV stated.
It also said that the gap is even more marked regarding the viewing time.
“For those aged 4 and over, viewers spend an average of 2 hours 57 minutes per day watching TV, compared to only 26 minutes on YouTube. Among the 15-49-year-olds, TV records an average viewing time of 1 hour 38 minutes, compared to 46 minutes for YouTube” SNPTV said.