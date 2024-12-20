France: YouTube claims lead over linear; SNPTV responds

YouTube has become a key destination for viewers in France, and is now the leading destination for video viewing in the country among users aged 15 to 49 years old.

YouTube says it has also overtaken traditional linear channels, citing Médiamétrie’s figure of 42 million users each month.

“YouTube is a unique video platform that complements the audiovisual ecosystem,” commented Isabelle Allanche, Head of YouTube Ads in France. “The time spent per user reached 41 minutes per day, or four minutes more than in 2023, which illustrates the attractiveness of the content offered by creators and among the media.”

“Inoxtag’s documentary Kaizen (39 million views) is among the highlights of the year, and even made the jump to cinema,” Allanche noted.

She notes two major trends marked the year: the rise of Shorts (+25 per cent users in France) which attracted a new generation of talent and the rise of long formats on the big screen, with connected TV as a second viewing screen.

“More than 55 per cent of TV viewing now relates to content longer than 21 minutes and the time spent on smart TV has jumped 35 per cent in two years,” Allanche added.