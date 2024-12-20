LG launches free audio streaming service

LG Electronics has launched LG Radio+, the company’s ad-supported audio streaming service, now available on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above. This new service allows users to access a selection of podcasts and radio programmes.

For a streamlined user experience, LG Radio+ will work with the LG ThinQ app, providing users with a convenient way to access audio content no matter where they are in the room.

To offer a curated list of audio streaming content, LG has partnered with global radio and audio provider Radioline, giving users an all-in-one audio platform allowing effortless access to news, sports, music and more. Initially available in the US and Korea, LG smart TV users can explore a range of live stations and podcasts, with options such as NPR, CNN Radio, Fox Radio and The Joe Rogan Experience in the US, and various popular local stations and podcasts in Korea.

The LG Radio+ app can be accessed from the Content Store or Apps or by using the voice search function of the LG Magic Remote, providing a fast and convenient way to discover new listening content. LG Radio+ will also be available to access through the My button on xboom speakers in 2025.

At launch the service boasts a library of over 14,500 channels in the US and over 440 available in Korea.