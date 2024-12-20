MPs to examine State of Play across culture, media and sport

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons, which scrutinises the spending, policies and administration of the government Department for Culture, Media and Sport, is inviting pitches from across the culture, media and sporting world as part of a new rolling inquiry that will shine a light on previously unheard issues and challenges.

The State of Play inquiry is a chance for everyone – from those in the UK creative industries through to people involved in emerging media, and sports that often go under the radar – to send in their ideas on what the Culture, Media and Sport Committee should be examining.

The Committee is likely to hold four to six evidence sessions a year to explore the challenges raised by the successful proposals before making recommendations to the Government.

“State of Play is a new style of inquiry that will give everyone involved in culture, media and sport the chance to have their voices heard across the country,” stated Dame Caroline Dinenage MP Chair of the CMS Committee. “We want to hear about the emerging challenges and opportunities facing our fantastic creative industries. We want to hear about the potential and the barriers for sports – especially those that you don’t yet often see on TV. And we want to hear about the future of media, as we change how and what we watch.”

“Whether you’re running a local theatre, community group or library, publishing the next bestseller or training our medal winners of tomorrow, there’s a chance to get involved. Everyone has an interest that falls under the culture, media or sport that matters to them or their community. Our inquiry will make sure they have a voice and ensure the Government sits up and takes notice.”

Terms of reference

The Committee is inviting submissions based on the following questions:

1) What is the topic that you want the Culture, Media and Sport Committee to examine?

2) What are the challenges or opportunities that require consideration?

3) To what extent are these challenges or opportunities shared across DCMS sectors?

4) What is the role for the Government and/or Parliament in dealing with these issues?

5) Are there any upcoming deadlines, milestones or other time considerations the Committee should be aware of (excluding the Government’s Spending Review and Industrial Strategy)?

6) Is there any other recent or upcoming work from governments, trade bodies or other relevant organisations on these issues?

The Committee points out that it cannot investigate individual cases or handle complaints.