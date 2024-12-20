Report: SUBtember helps Twitch set subscriber records

Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare, has released its Save Point 2024 report, which looks back at some of the biggest shifts in the live-streaming industry in 2024. This includes new live-streaming platforms, the most popular streamers, top games, new alternative content capturing viewer interest, and a new meta for eSports.

“By leveraging proprietary data, insights, and analytical capabilities, Stream Hatchet has established itself as a leading expert within the high-growth, dynamic and global live streaming market,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “The latest Stream Hatchet report, Save Point 2024, offers powerful insights into 2024’s top live streaming trends, participants, and platforms.”

Key Insights from Save Point 2024 Report: