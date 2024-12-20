ZDF’s Himmler chairs Global Task Force for public media

ZDF Director-General, Norbert Himmler, has succeeded CBC/Radio-Canada President and CEO Catherine Tait as Chair of the Global Task Force for public media.

Established in 2020, the Global Task Force promotes and defends the values of public media — access, accuracy, accountability, creativity, impartiality, independence and high standards of journalism — all of which seek to underpin an informed and healthy democracy.

“Public service media are under increasing economic and political pressure all over the world. That is why we must speak with one voice across borders and continents, and strengthen our cooperation wherever possible. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Catherine Tait for all that she has done on the global stage for public media,” commented Himmler.

”I want to congratulate Norbert Himmler and wish him all the best as he succeeds me as Chair. Public service media are stronger when we stand together and under Norbert’s leadership, I know the Global Task Force will continue to stand up for the independent journalism, press freedom and authentic storytelling that serve audiences worldwide,” added Tait.

Tait, who has led the Global Task Force since its inception, is finishing her second term as President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada at the end of this year.

The Global Task Force for public media is comprised of: