Canal+ renews VIDAA partnership

VIDAA and Canal+ have announced the renewal of their partnership for the distribution of Canal+ applications on Smart TV’s running on VIDAA OS, adding Central Europe, Vietnam, Myanmar, French Overseas Territories and French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa to Poland, France and Switzerland.

Canal+ applications will be pre-installed on all VIDAA-powered Smart TV, enabling users to easily access from the TV Home Page their favourite sports, movies, and series.

To provide easier access to the application, a branded button, which is already included on Hisense Smart TVs remote controls in France, will be rolled out in Vietnam in 2025 on Toshiba and Hisense.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with VIDAA across all our territories, demonstrating once again the acceleration of Canal+’s international expansion. Our fruitful collaboration will continue to focus on delivering year after year the easiest and quickest access to the full range of Canal+ content and bundles on all VIDAA- powered Smart TVs,” mentioned Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business at Canal+.

“Canal+ has been an important partner of VIDAA in Europe for years and we’re excited to expand this cooperation to additional markets across the globe. As an independent platform, our focus has always been to develop and operate the best operating system on which our partners from the content, advertising, or hardware space can build and grow their business. Only with partnerships like this one, can we provide a better user experience for our users,” added Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA.