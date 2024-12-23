CNN FAST channels on Titan OS

Titan OS, the technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a partnership with CNN International Commercial to expand its content offering with two new channels. CNN Fast will be available across UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway and the CNN International channel can be watched in UK and Germany.

Titan OS’s channel lineup is currently accessible on Philips smart TVs powered by its operating system and on selected Sony’s Android TVs, where it offers a curated selection of FAST channels.

CNN Fast features short-form videos on international news stories, market updates, entertainment highlights, sports coverage and environmental issues. With clips ranging from three to six minutes, CNN Fast offers a swift and efficient way for viewers to stay informed.

CNN International delivers global news coverage with its reporting, newsgathering and live programming including current affairs and a range of business, travel, and technology features shows designed to inform and engage audiences worldwide.

CNN arrives on Titan OS in January 2025.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, commented: “The news genre continues to be one of the top-performing categories on FAST. The launch of CNN marks a significant milestone in our channel lineup, enhancing our news offering with the addition of both CNN International and CNN Fast. It joins an already robust selection of leading local, national, and international broadcasters, including Euronews, Bloomberg, France 24, and the recently launched Actualidad 360, featuring programming curated by Europe’s top news agencies.”

Humphrey Black, Vice President, Distribution, CNN International Commercial, added: “It is great to reach new audiences on Titan OS who can now keep informed with CNN International’s renowned global reporting and breaking news around the clock. Those who prefer shorter updates can enjoy CNN Fast‘s quick-paced insights covering everything from global events and business to the latest lifestyle news. We’re excited to offer different ways for viewers to watch CNN content across Europe.”