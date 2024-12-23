DAZN acquires Foxtel

News Corp has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Australian pay-TV operator Foxtel to sports streaming platform DAZN for an enterprise value of A$3.4 billion (€2.04bn).

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholder loans in the amount of A$578 million outstanding and owing to News Corp will be repaid in full in cash at closing. Foxtel’s current debt will be refinanced at closing and transfer with Foxtel, and News Corp will hold a minority equity interest in DAZN of approximately 6 per cent as well as one seat on its Board of Directors. Telstra Group will also sell its minority interest in Foxtel, have its shareholder loans of A$128 million repaid, and take a minority stake in DAZN of approximately 3 per cent

The agreement follows a strategic and financial review of Foxtel as part of News Corp’s ongoing efforts to optimise its portfolio and simplify the structure of the Company.

Foxtel will continue to be led by the current CEO, Patrick Delany, and his management team.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2025, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. For News Corp financial reporting purposes, Foxtel will be classified as discontinued operations as of the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

“This agreement is a victory for News Corp shareholders, DAZN, and sport fans in Australia and around the world,” commented News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson. “Foxtel has been transformed into a genuine digital and streaming leader in Australia, and we believe DAZN is the right owner to take the business to the next level with their technological capabilities, global footprint and compelling sports rights. This transaction also allows News Corp to focus on our other growth pillars of Dow Jones, Digital Real Estate and Book Publishing, while benefiting from repayment of our shareholder loans and an improved credit profile. We are proud to be a long-term partner of DAZN and its talented team.”

Shay Segev, Chief Executive Officer of DAZN, said: “Australians watch more sport than any other country in the world, which makes this deal an incredibly exciting opportunity for DAZN to enter a key market, marking another step in our long-term strategy to become the global home of sport. Foxtel is a successful business that has undergone a remarkable digital transformation in recent years, and we are confident that our global reach and relentless pursuit of innovation will continue to drive the business forward and ensure long-term success.”

“We are committed to supporting and investing in Foxtel’s television and streaming services, across both sports and entertainment, using our world-leading technology to further enhance the viewing experience for customers. We are also committed to using our global reach to export Australia’s most popular sports to new markets around the world, and we will continue to promote women’s and under-represented sports. We’re looking forward to working closely with Patrick Delany and his team, as well as News Corp and Telstra as shareholders in DAZN, to realise our ambitious vision for the future of sport entertainment,” added Segev.

The Chairman of Foxtel, Siobhan McKenna, said the agreement with DAZN was international recognition of the transformation of Foxtel from an incumbent pay TV operator to a sports and entertainment digital and streaming leader. “Over the last seven years the Foxtel team, with the strong support of News, have achieved an extraordinary turnaround in an intensely competitive environment.”

Delany said: “News Corp’s unwavering support and guidance has seen Foxtel successfully reinvent itself into a dynamic, streaming-led business delivering strong financial performance. We are excited to embark on the next chapter with DAZN, a premier global sports streaming provider, as our new shareholder. DAZN’s backing will enhance our strategy needed, provide access to their global reach, and strengthen the infrastructure and technology to accelerate our transformation. Most importantly, we will continue to be a proudly Australian-based business, led by local management, committed to delivering locally-produced sports and entertainment content for our audiences.”