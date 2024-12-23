DAZN signs Alamiya Media production deal

DAZN, the sports streaming service, has signed a three-year deal with Saudi-based production facilities company, Alamiya Media, which will provide broadcast facilities and resources for DAZN’s broadcasting of Riyadh Season events in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the partnership, Alamiya Media will supply broadcast facilities in Saudi Arabia and be the preferred supplier in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where DAZN are the host broadcaster or rights-holding broadcaster of Riyadh Season events.

Pete Oliver, CEO of DAZN’s Growth Markets, commented: “Alamiya delivers a fantastic and reliable service, enabling us to produce and broadcast Riyadh Season’s worldclass sporting events to fans around the world. We look forward to many more years of this game-changing partnership.”

Sultan Al Muheisen, Chairman & CEO, Alamiya Media, said: “In a short time the Middle East, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has leaped to the forefront of becoming the house of some of the biggest and renowned sporting events globally. The combination of Alamiya’s production facilities with DAZN’s host broadcasting capabilities and expertise, will ensure exciting sports content for existing fans and new audiences.”

DAZN is the official exclusive worldwide and co-exclusive Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region broadcaster of all Riyadh Season sports and entertainment events, as part of a multi-year partnership. DAZN is also the global distributor and exclusive OTT broadcaster of Riyadh Season boxing events outside the MENA region.