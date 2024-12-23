IRIS2 faces tough schedule

IRIS2 is Europe’s massive project to provide a highly-secure multi-orbit satellite constellation which will also compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink and provide safe and secure communications for Europe’s nations and military.

The IRIS2 project has been described as ‘Starlink’s big sister’ and a true mega-constellation. But it has a very tight set of deadlines.

The scheme, costing at least €10.6 billion, is being managed by the European Space Agency (ESA) which despite the magnificence of its space projects is itself not famous for maintaining deadlines for many schemes under its control. ESA has responsibility over 30 key elements of the project and many of these need an immediate start if there’s any prospect of meeting delivery dates.

Analysts at Space Intel Report (SIR) have listed some of these technologies as being:

· On-board computers

· Digital beam-forming antennas

· Satellite electric thrusters

· Inter-satellite laser links

However, balanced against these ESA responsibilities is the SpaceRISE consortium of extremely focussed businesses which comprises three major European satellite operators (SES, Eutelsat and Hispasat) which also have to maintain delivery objectives. SpaceRISE holds a 12-year concession to the overall project.

IRIS2 has a year to complete and gain approval to its Preliminary Design Review and then to wrap its crucial Critical Design Review by 2028. Deployment of its first satellites should start in 2029 and service introduction commence in 2030 with full service operational in 2031. But first the project has to satisfy a budget assessment by the end of 2025.

In other words, there are more than a few hazards ahead. Miss any one of the key stages and the scheme could fall apart, leaving Musk’s Starlink in a dominant position.