Swisscom’s Vodafone Italia acquisition approved

Swisscom has received clearance for the acquisition of Vodafone Italia from both the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) and the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT).

The Italian Competition Authority has cleared the transaction and accepted behavioural commitments proposed by Swisscom. These include the continued provision of wholesale services to interested operators in line with Fastweb’s current practice and the sharing of information in any public tender for fixed telephony and fixed connectivity services issued by the public administration, where Fastweb or Vodafone Italia is the current supplier. An independent monitoring trustee will ensure that the commitments are honoured. The commitments apply for three years.

The Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT) also approved the transaction by clearing the change of control over Vodafone Italia as holding entity of spectrum licences.