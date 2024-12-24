Gulfsat on Es’hailSat

Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has announced that Gulfsat Communications has agreed a deal for satellite transponder capacity on Es’hail-1 satellite located at the 25.5⁰ East hotspot to provide VSAT services across the MENA region.

Gulfsat Communications is a Satellite Communications and Media service provider in the MENA region. Gulfsat’s headquarters is located in Kuwait, with regional offices through its subsidiaries. Gulfsat also has international nodes (PoPs) in the US, UK, France, Cyprus, Peru, Kuwait and Singapore.

Es’hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from Doha, Qatar and brings to this relationship more than 12 years of experience in catering to broadcasters, telecommunication companies, enterprises, mobility applications and governments across the MENA. Es’hailSat’s infrastructure including two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with its 50,000 sqm teleport facility provides robust connectivity services.

“Es’hailSat is proud to support the growth of Gulfsat Communication’s VSAT Network by enabling high speed connectivity via Es’hailSat’s satellite coverage across MENA,” commented Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, President & CEO at Es’hailSat. “It is the reliability and flexibility of services offered by us at Es’hailSat – Qatar Satellite Company that connectivity providers like Gulfsat Communications find valuable, and we welcome such customers by continuing to invest in growing our capabilities across all our services.”

“Empowering Gulfsat’s market positioning as one of the prime connectivity providers to the oil & gas clients in the MENA region, Gulfsat selected Es’hailSat’s satellites to expand its service coverage and offer high-availability service packages to the market,” added Mustafa Murad, Chief Executive Officer at Gulfsat Communications. “We are pleased to expand the business partnership with Es’hailSat as the 1st GCC-based satellite operator and aim to expand the business collaboration to cover new verticals in the near future.”