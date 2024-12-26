Beyoncé Bowl special coming to Netflix

Pop star Beyoncé performed a halftime show during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday as the Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium live on Netflix. This special performance took place in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas, produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The expansive performance featured a slew of guest performers in a twelve-plus minutes showcasing the first live performance of songs from her record-breaking Cowboy Carter album.

The guests who brought their sizzle to the show included performers Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, joined in as a featured dancer. The Texans Cheerleaders also joined in, representing the home team. And in a beautiful tribute to Western and Rodeo culture, Beyoncé included as special guests, Mexican Cowgirl, Melanie Rivera, Bull-riding legend, Myrtis Dightman, Jr., Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015, Nikki Woodward, and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh. Joining them in the rousing caravan were Houston Texans owner, Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah.

Netflix has announced that subscribers can re-live the full halftime performance of Beyoncé Bowl, as a standalone special, when it comes to the service later this week.

The Texans were bested by the Ravens with a scoreline of 2-31.