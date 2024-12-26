Gavin and Stacey tops Xmas Day overnight ratings

The finale of celebrated sitcom Gavin and Stacey was the most watched show on Christmas Day, pulling in 12.3 million viewers – beating the series’ last Christmas special five years ago and making it the biggest Christmas Day overnight since 2008.

The BBC’s line-up dominated the ratings with ten out of ten of the most watched shows of the day, for the first time ever, according to Barb figures.

The Wallace and Gromit new feature length film Vengeance Most Fowl came in second with 9.4 million viewers in BBC One’s biggest share on Christmas Day since 2007.

BBC One reports that it was bigger than all of SVoD combined on the TV screen, nearly double the size overall and also bigger for 16-34s. BBC One was three times the size of both Netflix and YouTube (individually), and over double the size of each for 16-34s. The BBC as a whole made up over half of the viewing to the broadcaster market for 16-34s. BBC iPlayer on its own was also bigger than Netflix, both overall and for 16-34s.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, commented: “Christmas Day on the BBC brought people together in their millions and saw Gavin and Stacey triumph. Ruth Jones and James Corden created a magical finale that fans will treasure forever. Their exquisitely written comedy creation is a show all about family, love and joy and it proved to be the unmissable TV event of the year. I’m very proud that the line-up across the day was a showcase for the very best in British storytelling, and caps off an exceptional 2024 for the BBC with increased market share against the competition both local and global.”

