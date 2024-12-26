Kartoon Studios marks Stan Lee’s 102nd birthday

Kartoon Studios, the controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe, has announced a global online celebration to honour the 102nd birthday of the legendary Stan Lee on December 28th. This special tribute will feature heartfelt messages from celebrities, close friends, and industry icons who were profoundly impacted by Lee’s creativity, vision, and larger-than-life personality.

Stars, producers, and lifelong friends of Lees and ‘True Believers’ worldwide will share their memories and stories on social media, reflecting on how their encounters with Lee shaped their lives and careers.

Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman film franchise, commented: “On the occasion of what would have been Stan Lee’s 102nd birthday, it is my honour to join others in remembering the man that I’ve known since I was 11 years old. Stan became my idol, mentor, friend, and creative associate. I look forward to reading the amazing stories from so many fans and close friends.”

Lee, born Stanley Martin Lieber on December 28, 1922, in New York City, was a legendary comic book writer, editor, and publisher who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern superhero genre. As the creative force behind Marvel Comics, he co-created iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, Black Panther, and the Fantastic Four, often collaborating with artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lee revolutionized comics by introducing flawed, relatable heroes who faced personal struggles alongside their superhuman battles, making them more human and appealing to readers. Beyond his storytelling, Lee’s charismatic personality made him a beloved public figure and ambassador for Marvel, with cameo appearances in countless Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His contributions to pop culture earned him numerous awards and a lasting legacy as one of the greatest storytellers of the 20th century. Lee passed away on November 12th 2018, but his imaginative spirit and legendary characters continue to inspire generations worldwide.

The legacy of Lee will continue. The 200-plus characters that he created post-Marvel are being brought to life by Kartoon Studios through Stan Lee Universe and its recently announced project The Excelsiors – being driven by Executive Producer Michael Uslan.