Entertainment companies are very different when it comes to their complaint, request and troubleshooting practices. How a platform handles these interactions can make or break a user’s loyalty – especially in an industry where efficiency and value for money are all about convenience.

This encompasses everything from Netflix’s Tyson vs Paul disaster to games and real-life events – the options are endless. Let’s see how different industries stack up when it comes to customer complaints.

Streaming services

The user interfaces of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify are popular and they’re known for their simplicity, but customer support avenues are all automated. Chatbots and full-service help desks are their method. In case you’re locked out of your account or if playback isn’t working properly, chances are you’ll be speaking to a bot before a human operator appears. That isn’t necessarily a good thing.

For small tasks, such as changing a password or reconnecting to a service, automation can get the job done. But when something needs to be a bit more specific – such as billing or suspensions – it can be downright cold. Resolution times are often fast, but there’s sometimes little to no human intervention, no one listening to the customers.

Gaming platforms

Game consoles like PlayStation or Xbox, and digital stores such as Steam – all of these platforms have very different customer services. Some offer highly advanced, multi-stage systems through which players can escalate their issues if the initial level doesn’t fix it. Others, meanwhile, go almost exclusively to forums and user groups to fix issues.

The democratised system is all well and good. Peer-to peer-help is also faster and more specific than waiting for official backing. It carries on the negative side the cost of resolution with the customer, not the company. If there’s some corruption in game files or unauthorised charges, many players remain stuck in the middle and can’t immediately get assistance from an on-call service.

Then, there’s iGaming sites. The stakes are often much higher in iGaming due to the fact that someone could have a lot of money on the line – if an issue occurs and they lose their cash unexpectedly, it can be incredibly stressful. Most casinos have good support for exactly this reason, but this isn’t the case with all establishments.

This is why casino review platforms such as AskGamblers are so popular with their complaint service. Players can submit a complaint through the platform, provided it sticks to AGCCS guidelines, and AskGamblers will intervene and try to help on the player’s behalf. You may see similar things in other industries where users have a lot on the line.

Social media

Customer service on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter is a new world to navigate. Support on these sites is notoriously incoherent and users often take to the internet to complain in an effort to get things fixed.

On a platform with billions of users, it is hard to guarantee personalised service, given how many people are making their requests. Machines and call centers are king here and customers will be left to peruse FAQ or appeal forms. Some users make it work by tagging official posts or posting viral hashtags to share their anger, but others, appalled at the lack of clarity, give up.

Ticket services

Purchasing tickets for a live performance, be it a concert, sports game or a play, is no easy task. Even sites such as Ticketmaster are always in the hot seat because they fail to offer tickets, get pricing wrong or cancel tickets at the last minute.

It can be especially difficult to get customer service problems solved here, due to time-bound reasons. A few days into something, and failure to get on it means a complete loss. Long waiting times, not very generous refund policies and no accountability for errors when things go wrong are the major complaints from customers. Smaller platforms for lesser events, however, can provide a more customised service that balances out the frustration with a bit more humanity.

Subscription services

If you use a monthly book club, an exercise app or a food delivery service, customer service usually boils down to how well the business is automating and retaining human intervention.

Companies such as Peloton or Audible, for example, have live chat or phone support, and vast self-help features. This cross-modal setup generally creates the most customer satisfaction as users can see their concerns being taken care of and solved in short order. For services that aren’t as well-established, long lines or unreliable customer service reps can ruin a good thing.

Niche platforms

Customer service is a second job for niche media outlets such as indie streaming platforms or gamer communities. These platforms might be great for unique content or experiences, but the customer support is often subpar. A lot of smaller platforms don’t have the infrastructure for excellent customer support, and only a small staffing or even volunteer team to help you solve issues.

It could lead to inconsistency or late fixes and the user being forgotten. But there are a handful of niche platforms that make up for it with social capital that generates community even when help is lacking.

Geographic differences

Customer service also varies from place to place. Multi-country entertainment companies sometimes change their support on the spot. For example, one company might have live chat service in North America, but use email support in Asia or Africa.

For global platforms, culture, language and time zones also make resolution even harder. Some are great at accommodating all kinds of requirements, but others can’t provide the same service from each area of the globe and end up with a fragmented experience.

Conclusion

Customer service models are no less unique than entertainment platforms themselves. Some are heavily reliant on technology for quick, effective results, while others have trouble reconciling automation and care.

At the end of the day, the right system is the one that recognises the customers’ particular requirements. If you’re streaming a movie, playing a video game or purchasing concert tickets, being heard can mean the world. With the industry progressing, we only hope customer service continues to move with the tide and provide satisfaction.