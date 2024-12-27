Nielsen: 65m Americans watch Xmas Day NFL on Netflix

Christmas day was a record-breaking day for Netflix and the NFL, with an unduplicated audience of nearly 65 million US viewers according to data from Nielsen.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans (24.3 million average minute audience (AMA)) and Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers (24.1 million AMA) were the most-streamed NFL games in US history, said Nielsen.

Viewership for the Ravens vs Texans peaked with Beyoncé Bowl, with over 27 million viewers according to Nielsen. The live, musical performance which featrued a host of special guests will be available to watch on Netflix as a standalone special.



Global ratings and additional US insights will be released on December 31st, providing a comprehensive look at Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday performance worldwide.

“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” commented Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”

“We’re thrilled with our first Christmas Gameday on Netflix with NFL games being streamed to a global audience,” sadded Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “Fans in all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world watched some of the league’s brightest stars along with a dazzling performance by Beyoncé in a historic day for the NFL.”

This year marked the first of a three-season partnership with Netflix to broadcast NFL games on Christmas Day.