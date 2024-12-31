Apple TV+ free for first January weekend

Apple is ringing in the New Year by offering an all-access pass for its Apple TV+ streaming service to customers all around the world.

Apple TV+ will be available for free during the first weekend of 2025 (January 3rd to January 5th) on any device where Apple TV+ is available. All viewers need is an Apple ID to login.

Viewers can stream the latest seasons of series including Silo, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Dark Matter, Presumed Innocent, For All Mankind, Slow Horses and Disclaimer, as well as award-winning titles such as The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, plus more.

Audiences can also catch up on global phenomenon Severance ahead of its second season debut on January 17th.

A range of exclusive movies will also be available to stream including Fly Me to the Moon, The Family Plan, Wolfs (pictured), The Instigators and many more.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs £8.99 per month in the UK