ITV orders more Champions: Full Gallop

ITV has announced Champions: Full Gallop will return in autumn 2025, following a successful debut season.

The new 6×60 season, produced by South Shore, supported by Flutter, the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), will be broadcast across ITV and ITVX.

Following the highs and lows of the jumps jockeys, the second season will go behind the scenes of the jumps season – including the battle for the £500,000 David Power Jockeys’ Cup.

The programme provides viewers with an access all areas backstage pass to the biggest events in the racing year, including the iconic Cheltenham Festival and the famous Randox Grand National.

Cameras will once again gain exclusive access to season one favourites including Harry Cobden, Sean Bowen, Harry and Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls, plus a host of new faces and vibrant characters – such as teenage sensation Freddie Gingell – as they all compete in the 2024/25 season.

Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, ITV Entertainment, commented: “We are looking forward to welcoming Champions: Full Gallop back to ITV for a second series. We’ll be following all of the action from the stable yards to the race tracks, in what is sure to be another dramatic and exciting season.”

Alan Delmonte, CEO of the HBLB, said: “HBLB is providing funding towards a second series of Champions: Full Gallop following Racing’s confirmation that this will be a key part of the central promotional plan for the sport in 2025. HBLB will also provide additional funds to help Racing promote the series throughout 2025.”

Nick Mills, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, said: “Racing, and its various constituents, has come together to ensure a second series of Champions: Full Gallop, with special mention for the Levy Board and, again, Flutter for supporting the docuseries. ITV has also been an excellent partner for Racing, and once again offers a terrific shop window which all areas of the sport can derive real benefit from.”

Steve Birch, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Betting and Gaming, added: “At Flutter, we’re passionate about elevating the stories and stars of jumps racing, and Champions: Full Gallop is the perfect platform to showcase the drama, determination, and personalities that make this sport so captivating. Following the momentum we’ve built with the David Power Jockeys’ Cup, this second series aligns with our mission to bring racing closer to fans and highlight the incredible talent within the industry. By providing unprecedented access to the highs and lows of the season, from the Cheltenham Festival to the Grand National, we’re proud to work with ITV, South Shore, and RMG to celebrate the jockeys, trainers, and teams who make jumps racing so extraordinary.”