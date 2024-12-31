Popular TV shows and their influence on themed gaming

TV shows (and movies, of course) have an unmissable impact on all aspects of pop culture. From the clothes we wear to the art we place in our homes and the communities we create, TV shows have made a genuine and lasting impact on our lives. Bringing our favourite characters into our own worlds allows them to interact with us on our own terms and to express ourselves through the things we enjoy.

After all, as David Frost has said: “Television is an invention that permits you to be entertained by people you wouldn’t have in your home”.

The Most Popular TV Shows of the Last 10 Years

Breaking Bad – an unlikely pair making money cooking and selling meth.

True Detective – crime stories with a dark, often supernatural edge.

Stranger Things – A child with supernatural gifts escapes her captors, and a new world is revealed in a small town.

The Handmaid’s Tale – A dystopian future in which fertile women are used for breeding.

The Walking Dead – Zombies, zombies, and more zombies.

Big Little Lies – A group of women, all grappling with demons, must come together around a dramatic event.

Dexter – A serial killer takes out only villainous victims.

House – An unhinged but brilliant diagnostic doctor, his patients, and their cases.

The Crown – A telling of the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Black Mirror – A collection of dark, twisted tales.

The Most Popular Retro/ Vintage TV Shows

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

M.A.S.H.

Cagney and Lacey

Battlestar Galactica

The Brady Bunch

The Golden Girls

Wheel of Fortune

I Love Lucy

The Sonny and Cher Show

Deal or No Deal

Why Do We Love Themed Experiences?

Choosing to construct a casino game (the same goes for merch, events, snacks, or even spin-off shows) around a TV show (particularly gambling TV shows like Deal or No Deal) that already has an invested and dedicated fan base is wise for many reasons.

Fan Base. Your player base will instantly be enlarged by the entire fanbase of the show in question. This may bring in new customers who have previously not played in online or land-based casinos before. Nostalgic appeal. When it comes to retro or vintage gambling shows on TV ( think Wheel of Fortune) or any other retro shows, there’s a vintage appeal there that is ingrained in our love for the show itself. It takes fans back to “the good old days” and gives them a feeling of contentment. Better gameplay. Slots offer special features like bonus rounds and sound effects that are fun to begin with. But when you add a theme, let’s say Game of Thrones, you get the music, characters and events that come with that theme. Those things can make the gameplay so much more enjoyable for fans of the show. The ability to easily market a new game. Marketing anything completely from scratch is a challenge, even for the best teams. Choosing a themed game that’s in line with gambling TV shows on Netflix (they have a host of movies as well) means that people already know the details of what you’re putting out. Existing fans will require far less convincing than if they had never heard of the theme before. Marketers also know, going in, that this theme or content of this nature is a hit- no market research or shots in the dark are required.

Gambling shows on TV give casino game designers plenty of inspiration not only for how the games will function but also for the theme in terms of music, colors, and potential features that seasoned TV show fans might appreciate. This often makes the game more interactive and this is where the term ‘gamification’ comes from.

Some Popular TV Show-themed slots

Joker Qwin, based on the classic Marvel character Harley Quinn.

Star Trek, the Next Generation

Legend of the Sword, based on K or J dramas.

If you want to find more there are plenty of different slot themes from TV Shows through to Ancient Egypt! To quote Forrest Gump 'Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.' TV shows and slot games are much the same.

Themed Gaming is Fun Gaming

Adding a theme that aligns with popular TV shows about gambling or any kind of TV show that is beloved and well-known is a surefire way for casinos to add a little extra interest and personality to their games. There are so many options to choose from when selecting a fun casino game to play, but these themed slots really take the cake.