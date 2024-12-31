Rose Parade to stream on TCL smart TVs

Dooya Media Group and TCL, the second largest television brand in the world, have partnered to broadcast the 136th Rose Parade live from Pasadena to every TCL television in the US.

The live New Years Day stream will be featured on all TCL smart TV home screens, beginning at 8am PT and in encore mode for a 24-hour period, at no cost to viewers. This is the only Rose Parade viewing option offered directly from a television manufacturer. No additional apps or sign-ups are required. Dooya, the leading OTT managed services company offering production, management and distribution for AVoD and FAST channels, will manage the streaming experience.

The 136th Rose Parade, presented by Honda, will feature a special performance by Debbie Gibson in the Grand Finale and will see tennis legend Billie Jean King serve as this year’s Grand Marshall. The 5.5 mile parade will offer floats, marching bands, equestrian units and special star-studded performances. This year’s theme is ‘Best Day Ever’.

“We love working with TCL because of their innovative ideas for content and massive footprint in the US,” said Kim Hurwitz, EVP of Live Sports and Entertainment at Dooya. “Since the Rose Parade is truly must-see streaming TV – we want to give people more ways to watch it when and where they want. We also appreciate and thank the incredible staff at the Tournament of Roses organisation such as COO, Kevin Asbell, who was so helpful with this opportunity.”