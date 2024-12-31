TF1+ averages 4m daily streamers

France’s TF1 group has reported an “exceptional year”, delivering on its editorial and digital acceleration strategy. The Group posted a strong performance among individuals aged 4+ with a 26.8 per cent share, and cemented its position as the country’s market leader with commercial targets: women under 50 (33.5 per cent), 25-49 year-olds (30.5 per cent) and 15-34 year-olds (33 per cent).

TF1 was the clear leader among all audience segments, and achieved growth despite competition from the Paris Olympics, reaching 18.7 per cent overall audience share.

2024 highlights include:

• New launches paid off: TF1 breakfast show Bonjour! doubled the audience share in its time slot to nearly 9 per cent, and Plus Belle la Vie encore plus belle pulling in 3 million viewers a day across all broadcasts.

• Daily news bulletins remain ahead of the pack and posted further growth, widening the gap over their closest rival to 2.3 million viewers at 1pm and to 1.2m viewers at 8pm.

• Popular dramas shone, with HPI attracting 9.7 million viewers and Cat’s Eyes 6.7 millio.

• Entertainment shows were also strong performers, from Les Enfoirés with 9.4 million viewers to Miss France with 7.4 million.

• TF1+ confirmed its position as the #1 French free streaming platform with nearly 4 million daily

streamers and 3.5 billion video views. This success was attributed to a wide range of content and expansion into other Francophone countries with the aim of making TF1+ the go-to free streaming platform for the French-speaking world.

Rodolphe Belmer, TF1 group Chairman & CEO, commented: “Our people have done an amazing job to deliver such exceptional viewing figures, both on our linear channels and with the spectacular launch of TF1+, our new free streaming platform. With 18 billion hours viewed since the start of the year across our TV channels and TF1+, our content is embedded in the daily life of our nation, and is the bedrock of French popular culture. And thanks to its quality and mass reach, our news coverage – now more watched than ever – contributes significantly to the national democratic debate.”