Netflix NFL Xmas games average over 30m global viewers

Viewers from around the world tuned into Netflix on December 25th as the Chiefs vs Steelers NFL game drew 30 million global average minute audience (AMA) and Ravens vs Texans attracted 31.3 million.

The two games averaged 26.5 million US viewers, according to the Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

Both games dominated Netflix on December 25th, making it Netflix’s most-watched Christmas Day ever in the US.

The games ranked #1 (Ravens-Texans) and #2 (Chiefs-Steelers) on Netflix’s Global Top 10 for the week, and hit the Top 10 across multiple countries.

The Chiefs-Steelers game was in the daily Top 10 in 72 countries and saw high viewership in Canada, Germany, Ireland, and the UK; while the Ravens-Texans was in the daily Top 10 in 62 countries and hit highs in Australia, Austria, and Mexico, among others.

Viewers from 218 countries and territories tuned in to at least one of the games.

Christmas was a record-breaking day for Netflix and the NFL, with an unduplicated audience of nearly 65 million US viewers, according to Nielsen.

AMA viewership figures are based on National Live + SD from Nielsen in the US, which includes out-of-home viewing, CBS local market viewing, NFL+, and mobile and web viewing across Netflix. International data is based on 1st party Netflix Live + 1 data for TV, mobile and web, along with NFL reported viewing for the NFL’s international distributors and NFL Game Pass outside of the US.

CBS Sports produced the games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio executive produced NFL Christmas Gameday.

This year marked the first of a three-season partnership with Netflix to broadcast NFL games on Christmas Day.