Eutelsat addresses OneWeb outage

January 2, 2025

Eutelsat experienced a 48-hour outage on its OneWeb Low Orbit service, commencing on December 31st 2024.

In a company statement, Eutelsat outlined the reason for the outage.

“The root cause was identified as a software issue within the ground segment,” the company explained. “Eutelsat was fully mobilised and worked with the vendor to restore full service, while maintaining a constant dialogue with affected customers. The constellation is operating nominally once again.”

