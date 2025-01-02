NBA app viewership up 52% in UK

The NBA has reported that its NBA App is growing with momentum across Europe and the Middle East with over six million downloads since launching in September 2022. In the UK, viewership of all live and off-court content on the app has increased by 52 per cent year on year, with UK users spending an average of an hour a week on the platform, an increase of 24 per cent year on year.

The app is providing fans with an all-in-one location for basketball content, offering users a localised and personalised experience. The app includes the NBA League Pass, the league’s streaming platform which provides fans with access to live and on-demand games throughout the season, as well as NBA Play, in which users can access interactive games such as NBA Blast and NBA Hoop Connect.

In order to provide localised experiences for fans, AI will soon be used in the app to translate live games in real-time with various language options across Europe and the Middle East. To ensure the app has a personalised and customised experience, the home screen can be customised to feature content from each user’s favourite teams and players.

Other features of the app include a For You Page, inspired by popular social media platforms, which features content personalised to individual preference, alerts, players and team highlights. The feed curates live game highlights in video format nightly, while also featuring social media style ‘stories’ to ensure fans are up to date on in-progress games.