Simulmedia hires Steuer as Chief Scientist

Simulmedia, a specialist in cross-channel TV and connected TV (CTV) advertising, has announced the hiring of Jonathan Steuer as Chief Scientist. Steuer brings decades of expertise as a scientist, inventor, and innovator to Simulmedia’s mission of transforming TV and CTV advertising with technology and analytics. Steuer will play a critical role as part of Simulmedia’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Dave Morgan. As Chief Scientist, he will set the long-term vision and strategy for the company’s scientific efforts. Working closely with the Product, Engineering, and Data Science teams, Steuer will embed science-driven best practises across Simulmedia’s offerings, which include its flagship products TV+, Skybeam and PlayerWON.

“Jonathan is one of the brightest minds in TV and CTV advertising research and a proven innovator,” said Morgan. “His ability to rethink how we measure and optimise campaigns across these platforms has had a transformative impact on the industry. We’re thrilled to have him join Simulmedia to help push the boundaries of what’s possible in cross-channel advertising.” Steuer was previously Chief Research Officer at Omnicom Media Group where he led the development of advanced TV measurement methodologies and delivered data-driven video investment strategies for some of the world’s largest advertisers. Most recently, as EVP of TV Strategy and Currency at VideoAmp, he played a role in driving new cross-platform audience measurement standards and in advancing the development and adoption of alternative media currency solutions across the US TV ecosystem. Earlier in his career, Steuer served as Chief Research Officer at TiVo, where he developed innovative methodologies for measuring time-shifted viewing and audience engagement.

“Simulmedia is tackling some of the toughest challenges in TV and CTV advertising, and is providing a level of transparency, rigor, and innovation that’s truly inspiring,” said Steuer. “Throughout my career, I’ve sought to advance how we measure and understand audiences, in order to enhance the TV experience and to make TV advertising more efficient and effective. Joining Simulmedia is an exciting opportunity to continue that work and to help shape the future of the industry.”

Steuer’s responsibilities will include leading and mentoring Simulmedia’s Data Science team, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. He will also represent Simulmedia at industry events and trade bodies, solidifying the company’s position as a thought leader in advertising technology. Additionally, Steuer will collaborate with the CEO and Chief Product and Technology Officer to drive the company’s intellectual property strategy and protect its scientific inventions.