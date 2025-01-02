Sky becomes exclusive home of TGL

Sky has announced a two-year partnership with TGL presented by SoFi, the new team golf league founded by Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports. The deal includes both the 2025 and 2026 seasons and will give Sky Sports customers in UK & Ireland, DACH and Italy exclusive coverage of every match.

TGL, which starts on January 7th 2025 live from the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, fuses golf technology and innovation. The competition features six teams of golf stars in a season-long competition finishing on March 25th, where teams will face off in two-hour matches across 15 custom-designed holes in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action, giving fans the opportunity to watch the best players in the world in a new way.

Jason Wessely, Director of Golf, Sky Sports, commented: “TGL is such an exciting and innovative new format that both existing and new golf fans can enjoy, and we’re delighted to be part of the TGL journey from the start, bringing fans even closer to some of the greatest golf stars. We’re looking forward to working with TGL to make the tournament a truly entertaining viewing experience and are delighted to welcome TGL to Sky Sports, the home of golf.”

Mike McCarley, CEO and Founder, TMRW Sports, added: “As the media home of golf in the U.K. and Ireland, Sky Sports is the ideal home for TGL to reach fans who are accustomed to turning to Sky to find the best golfers in the world on Sky Sports platforms across Europe. With five TGL golfers across four teams from the UK and Ireland, golf fans will have local players to watch and new teams to follow in this fast-paced version of golf that is rooted in the traditions the game.”