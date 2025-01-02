Squid Game Season 2 sets Netflix viewing records

Squid Game Season 2 has proven popular with Netflix viewers having rocketed to the top of the Netflix Global Top 10, amassing 68 million views in its debut week, ranking #1 in 92 countries, setting the record for most views for a show in its premiere week and breaking into the Most Popular List in record time.

The viewership numbers came after a months-long promotional campaign, with fan activations in more than 25 countries across six continents. Marquee events in 10 countries drew 6 million online and 52,000 in-person fans with nearly 37,000 participants and 1,700 pink guards in one-of-a-kind races, mazes and other games inspired by the series in anticipation of its December 26th 2024 return.

Netflix reports that these fan activations and experiences helped drive 3 billion impressions across the streamer’s global social channels in the months leading up to the Season 2 premiere and even surpassed Season 1’s lifetime impressions.

The fandom extended to Squid Game: Unleashed, Netflix’s multiplayer video game, which became the #1 Action Game on the App Store in 57 countries and the #1 Top Free Game in 24 countries.

