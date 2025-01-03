Canela Media names Guelton as Global President

Canela Media, the multicultural media company, has announced the appointment of Philippe Guelton to the role of Global President to lead the company’s growth globally in the US and Latin America. He will report to the Canela Media’s Co-Founder and CEO Isabel Rafferty Zavala.

“I am thrilled to share the exciting news that as part of our growth strategy, we have brought on board Philippe Guelton as Global President to help lead us into this next chapter. Philippe will oversee global sales, marketing, HR, ad operations, and customer success. Based in our New York office,” commented Rafferty Zavala. “As the former leader of Crackle, Philippe brings a wealth of experience in the streaming space, and I’m confident he will play an instrumental role in leading Canela Media’s growth in this next phase.”

Guelton brings over 25 years’ experience in the media and entertainment space to Canela Media. Prior to his role at Canela Media, he was President at Crackle and CRO at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. In that role he oversaw the Crackle streaming platform as well as Crackle Connex, the company’s advertising sales arm in charge of monetising owned and operated AVoD, FAST and branded entertainment.

“I am delighted to join Canela Media and look forward to collaborating with Co-Founders Isabel Rafferty Zavala and Michael Rafferty to build on the company’s success and amplify its impact,” commented Guelton. “The economic impact of the US Hispanic population cannot be ignored and it shapes every facet of our society as well as the meaningful impact of streaming as an entertainment destination for Latinos in the US and Latin America. I’m excited to contribute to Canela Media’s mission of delivering culturally resonant and relevant content coupled with innovation across our data and product offering.”

Guelton was formerly the CEO at SheKnows Media (now She Media) where he grew the mission-driven company to a total reach of 70 million monthly unique visitors and over 300+ million social media fans. He led the company through its sale to Penske Media Corporation in 2018. Previously, Guelton was also the President of Thrillist Media Group, Chief Operating Officer at Hachette Filipacchi Media US, and Chief Executive Officer of Japanese media company Fujingaho (now part of Hearst).