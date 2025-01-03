France: Orange, Free strike Disney+ deals

French telcos Orange and Free have struck non-exclusive deals with Disney+, which started on January 1st, shortly after the US streaming platform exited from Canal+ packages. These distribution agreements will give OTT subscribers access to the SVoD service as well as two linear channels (Disney Channel, National Geographic) and films from Disney’s studios.

The deal secured with Orange means the Disney subscription is offered at “privileged conditions”, as Live Box Max customers will benefit from “a €5 lifetime discount” when subscribing to the service. Other Orange TV customers will gain a free first month trial. The platform’s programmes will be accessible via their set-top box.

Additionally, Disney films from studios Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, will be available on Orange’s VoD service, four months after their release in French cineams. Orange will remain the only telco to offer such a service.

The Free agreement only concerns the Disney+ service and the Disney Channel and National Geographic channels. The linear offering is included into the Basic bouquet in all the operator’s offers (Freebox TV, OQEE) as well as on its 5G box, both for existing and new subscribers.

Free also becomes the “only operator to include Disney+, without condition of duration, within the Freebox Ultra offer” the telco claims.