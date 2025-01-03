Gavin & Stacey finale most-watch UK scripted show ever

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale is the UK’s most-watched scripted show across all broadcasters and streamers since current records began in 2002, with ratings already at 19.3 million according to the latest data shared by the BBC.

The special Christmas episode broke the show’s own record from the 2019 special which reached 18.5 million viewers in 28-days.

The last ever episode of the hit celebrated sitcom took the top spot on Christmas Day and was watched by a 12.3 million viewers. It has since added over 6 million to its total, a number that will continue to grow when the 28-day figures are published, which is well on track to reach over 20 million.

Of the 19.3 million, 4.2 million of which are 16 – 34s, making it the highest young audience for a scripted show since 2002.

Stars and show creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones, said in a joint statement: “We are completely overwhelmed by the audience response to our show and to these astonishing viewing figures. Gavin & Stacey really does belong to the audience and we are beyond thrilled that so many people enjoyed watching it this Christmas. A huge thank you to Charlotte Moore and the BBC for backing us these past 17 years.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, added: “The numbers are truly outstanding, unprecedented even. It’s the show the entire nation has been talking about over the last week so it’s no surprise that it’s not only smashed its own record but has become the UK’s biggest scripted show! Ruth Jones and James Corden’s creation is a true homegrown success story, and their finale is a comedy masterpiece. It’s made us laugh and cry together in a way that only Gavin & Stacey can.”