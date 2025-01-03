Italy: Prime Video makes gains on Netflix

In September 2024, 15.87 million unique users accessed SVoD services in Italy, an increase of 567,000 compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom), Netflix experienced a 7.3 per cent annual decline in unique users to 8.1 million but still remained the platform with the most subscribers. Second-placed Prime Video followed with 7 million (+8.1 per cent), ahead of Disney+ with 3.6 million (+4.6 per cent) and Now (Sky) with 1.4 million (+28.7 per cent).

Total viewing time on major SVoD platforms increased by 8.9 per cent in September 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, reaching almost 39 million hours.

However, viewing time was not uniform across all platforms. Netflix saw total viewing hours drop from 272 million to 256 million. Prime Video, however, went from 40 million hours to 57 million hours. Disney+ and Now experienced significant growth, from 18 to 26 million hours and 3 million to 4 million hours, respectively.

Free VOD platforms registered a 1.5 per cent increase in unique users to 36.5 million. News Mediaset Sites (21.4 million), Sky TG24 (8.4 million), and RaiPlay (7.5 million) had the most average monthly unique users. Total viewing time was down 0.65 per cent to 25.6 million hours, with average viewing time per user also decreasing slightly to 42 minutes.

Total broadband connections are estimated to be around 19.2 million, showing modest growth of 217,000 over the past year. FTTH connections increased by 1.18 million year-over-year, with a total increase of 3.86 million since September 2020.

In the broadband and ultra-broadband segment, TIM is the dominant player with a 36.4 per cent share, ahead of Vodafone (16.1 per cent), Wind Tre (14.3 per cent) and Fastweb (13.3 per cent). TIM also holds the largest share in the fibre line segment at 26.3 per cent.