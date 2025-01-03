Report: House of the Dragon most torrented show of 2024

House of the Dragon has claimed the dubious honour of being the most-pirated TV show released on torrent sites in 2024, according to data from TorrentFreak.

The Game of Thrones prequel series from HBO replaces The Last of Us, also from HBO, which topped the chart in 2023.

Prime Video’s The Boys took second spot, while Disney’s Shōgun was the highest placed newcomer. Two additional seasons of the Asian saga have already been confirmed.