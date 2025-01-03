Samsung integrates Eclipsa Audio into soundbars

Samsung Electronics has announced the integration of Eclipsa Audio — a 3D audio technology developed in partnership with Google — into its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup.



“We are proud to lead the industry with the integration of Eclipsa Audio into our 2025 TV and soundbar lineup,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “This innovation opens new possibilities for immersive audio experiences and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of home entertainment.”

Eclipsa Audio allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience. Samsung is integrating the technology across its 2025 TV lineup — from the Crystal UHD series to the flagship Neo QLED 8K models.

Starting in 2025, creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube. Viewers with 2025 Samsung devices will also be able to watch YouTube videos with premium spatial audio when available.

To ensure consistent audio quality, Samsung and Google are working with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification programme for devices using Eclipsa Audio, ensuring that consumers experience the highest standards of sound fidelity.

“We believe that Eclipsa Audio has the potential to change the way we experience sound,” said Jim Bankoski, Vice President of Engineering, Google Chrome. “We are excited to see how the creator community uses it to create new and innovative audio experiences.”