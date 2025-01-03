Spotify launches Partner Programme

Spotify, the audio streaming platform, has launched the Spotify Partner Programme, a new monetisation system for creators in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

“With more than 640 million users and more than 250 million subscribers, Spotify is one of the largest platforms in the world for creators. We’re also continuously building new offerings to help creators grow their audiences and better monetise their content on Spotify,” said the company.

The programme gives eligible creators who host with Spotify access to multiple revenue streams to help them transform their shows into sustainable businesses, including audience-driven payouts from Spotify Premium video engagement, and the ability to monetise via ads in Spotify Free and on all other podcast listening platforms.

“This dual approach gives creators greater flexibility and control, helping them navigate industry shifts and maintain consistent revenue streams. Users, meanwhile, benefit from enhancements to the viewing experience and a bigger and better catalogue of video podcasts, and Premium users are able to watch without interruptions from third-party ads. While a creator’s baked-in sponsorships will remain in episodes, traditional dynamic ads will not interrupt the video for Premium users, creating a seamless viewing experience on any device,” explained Spotify.