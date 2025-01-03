US court voids net neutrality regulations

A US court has rejected the Biden administration’s bid to restore net neutrality rules that would have prevented operators from prioritising traffic carried over their networks. On January 2nd, the court ruled that the federal government does not have the authority to regulate internet providers like utilities.

The rules were first introduced in 2015 by the FCC under former Democratic president Barack Obama, but later repealed during Republican Donald Trump’s first term.

The court cited the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2024 in a case known as Loper Bright to overturn a 1984 precedent that had given deference to government agencies in interpreting laws they administer. “Applying Loper Bright means we can end the FCC’s vacillations,” the court ruled.

The decision leaves in place state neutrality rules adopted by California and others but could end more than 20 years of efforts to give federal regulators sweeping oversight over the internet.

The ruling comes as Trump is readying to return to the White House for a second term.

Outgoing FCC chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, called on Congress to act following the decision, commenting: “Consumers across the country have told us again and again that they want an internet that is fast, open and fair. With this decision it is clear that Congress now needs to heed their call, take up the charge for net neutrality and put open internet principles in federal law.”