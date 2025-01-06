Croatia sees OTT revenue growth of 171%

OTT services in Croatia saw 171 per cent annual revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024, while the subscriber base grew by 116 per cent to 110,055 connections.

The latest quarterly data from the Croatian Regulatory Agency for Network Activities (Hakom) reveals that OTT offerings now account for nearly 12 per cent of all pay-TV connections in the country. IPTV still holds the dominant share at 51 per cent, followed by cable (14 per cent), satellite (13 per cent), and terrestrial pay-TV (9.9 per cent).

Pay-TV revenues rose 5.4 per cent compared to the previous quarter and 12.9 per cent year-over-year, reaching €36.3 million.

The total number of pay-TV subscribers reached 926,288, down from the 929,473 reported the previous quarter, but higher than the 917,117 registered in Q3 2023.

Hrvatski Telekom Group maintained its leading position in the market with a 59.83 per cent share, practically unchanged from 59.84 per cent in Q2 2024.

A1 Croatia was second at 25.27 per cent (slightly down from 25.61 per cent in Q2), with third-placed Telemach Croatia at 13.17 per cent (up from 12.82 per cent in Q2), while other players accounted for the remaining 1.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, fixed broadband connections increased by 3.68 per cent year-on-year to 1.14 million, of which 305,232 were fibre optics, 586,443 using copper infrastructure, and 167,589 cable accesses.

HT Group maintained its lead with a 59.1 per cent market share (down from 59.5 per cent in Q2 2024), followed by A1 Croatia with 27.5 per cent (down from 27.7 per cent), Telemach Croatia with 8.7 per cent (up from 8.7 per cent), while other providers accounted for the remaining 4.5 per cent (up from 4.5 per cent).