Deutsche Telekom, Ateme and more join XR Sports Alliance

The XR Sports Alliance (XRSA) has announced its first cohort of members. Launched in June 2024, the XRSA was founded by Accedo, a provider of software and services for video streaming companies, together with Qualcomm Technologies, a hardware and software enabler in the XR industry, and HBS, a specialist sports host broadcast organisation.

The XRSA has added members from various industries including: sports rights owner E1 Series; telecom operator Deutsche Telekom; Original Equipment Manufacturer XREAL; and technology service providers Ateme and Skyrim.ai.

The new members will all be contributing to the XRSA, which aims to accelerate knowledge gathering, technological advancement and time-to-market for XR sports services, as well as gather and share industry knowledge across the globe.

Michael Lantz, CEO at Accedo, commented: “The XRSA was born from a shared vision. Our ambition is to build a powerful collective of passionate leaders and experts from both the sports and XR industries, all committed to advancing the commercialization of XR sports services. Every member is important for how we shape our end-to-end experimentation framework and how we lay the foundation for scalable technology and sustainable XR business models.”

Patrick Costello, Senior Director, Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies, added: “Through the XRSA user testing framework, the XRSA will gather valuable data from global deployments and share these Lessons Learned Reports with our members, ensuring insights are drawn from diverse audiences to inform future developments.”

Sylvain Lebreton, Head of Digital at HBS, commented: “The planned experimentation deployments in early 2025 will involve extensive experimentation with both non-live and live spatial video formats and evaluating user interaction with various immersive fan features and spatial advertising. We will continue to grow the membership over the coming months and welcome interest from companies across the ecosystem, both those wishing to serve as contributing members, as well as observing members.”