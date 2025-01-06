Samsung unveils Samsung Vision AI

Samsung Electronics has unveiled Samsung Vision AI at the CES 2025 First Look event, delivering personal AI-powered screens. Samsung also unveiled the latest flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F and updates to its Lifestyle TVs and future display technologies.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalisation and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life.”

Samsung Vision AI represents the next step in Samsung’s journey to deliver intuitive and seamless screen experiences. With the ability to make a Samsung TV aware of its surroundings, adaptive to user preferences and autonomous in delivering intuitive features, Samsung Vision AI transforms screens into smart companions that aim to enhance entertainment, simplify interactions and integrate into connected lifestyles.

At the core of Samsung Vision AI are its personalised features, which redefine how users interact with their screens:

Click to Search offers instant information about what’s on screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content — all without disrupting the viewing experience.

offers instant information about what’s on screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content — all without disrupting the viewing experience. Live Translate, powered by on-device AI translation model, eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to seek global content seamlessly.

eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations, allowing viewers to seek global content seamlessly. Generative Wallpaper transforms screens into dynamic, personalised art canvases, allowing users to make images that match their taste or occasion.

Beyond personalisation, Samsung Vision AI positions screens as central hubs for smarter living through integration with the SmartThings ecosystem:

Home Insights provides real-time updates about household environment, including safety alerts and daily updates, ensuring peace of mind whether users are home or away from home.

provides real-time updates about household environment, including safety alerts and daily updates, ensuring peace of mind whether users are home or away from home. Pet and Family Care keeps a watchful eye on loved ones, detecting unusual behaviour in both pets and family members. It enhances comfort by automatically adjusting room settings, like dimming the lights when a child falls asleep, while providing real-time updates and recorded events through TVs.

Samsung Vision AI also delivers advancements in picture and sound quality. On-device AI picture and sound technologies analyse content and environmental factors in real time, dynamically adjusting visuals and audio for an optimised experience.

Open Partnerships in AI

Samsung Vision AI also offers potential by collaborating with various AI partners such as Microsoft, paving the way for even more intelligent and personalised experiences and AI screen ecosystem expansion.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Samsung announced the new Smart TVs and Smart Monitors featuring Microsoft Copilot. This partnership will enable users to explore a range of Copilot services, including personalised content recommendations.

Samsung also plans to work closely with AI partners such as Google and others to expand what Vision AI can do.

Samsung Vision AI features are being integrated across Samsung’s Neo QLED, OLED and QLED, and The Frame models.

At the forefront of this innovation is the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsung’s most advanced TV to date, designed to deliver unparalleled performance, sleek design and smarter AI-driven experiences. Powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the TV leverages a suite of on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity and overall viewing experience.

A New Vision of Art

Samsung is also continuing its commitment to blending art and technology with the expansion of Samsung Art Store and the launch of The Frame Pro, a new addition to the iconic Frame lineup. Together, these innovations reinforce Samsung’s mission to make art more accessible, personal and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

Samsung Art Store now features over 3,000 curated works from global partners, including MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat. For 2025, this expanded collection is available not only on The Frame and MICRO LED series but also on Neo QLED and QLED models, giving users more ways than ever to transform their screens into personalised art galleries.

Complementing The Frame, Samsung has unveiled The Frame Pro, the latest model of the lineup, which enhances the art and entertainment experience with advanced Neo QLED picture quality — delivering brighter colours, sharper contrasts and improved local dimming for deeper blacks.

Further strengthening its connection to the art world, Samsung has partnered with Art Basel, making The Frame the official art display of the globally celebrated event.

“As our mission is to power the world of art, having Samsung as our official global display partner is helping us break down physical and digital barriers, allowing more people to experience art in innovative and meaningful ways,” said Hayley Romer, Chief Growth Officer at Art Basel. “Through The Frame and the Samsung Art Store, art lovers can bring world-class works into their homes, transforming how they engage with and appreciate art.”